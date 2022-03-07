HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University undergrads are back on campus to finish out the semester.

The university started the spring semester on virtual learning because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19. HU President Dr. Eric Darr says students, faculty, and staff will continue to follow health and safety protocols from the fall.

“The classrooms are more socially distanced and we still have a mask requirement and pretty much life is normal other than that,” Darr said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Darr says a decision about masks for the summer and fall terms will come later.