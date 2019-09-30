Harrisburg University team developing digital version of popular board game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dice, cards and a board are all components of the popular game Castle Dice.

“You’re trying to build a castle in seven years, so it’s got some cards and you use resources to build those different elements up, and, of course, at the end of the game, whoever has the most stuff is the winner,” said Justin Sabo, the university’s game designer in residence. “We loved it, and it’s a lot of fun, but there wasn’t a digital version of it.”

A team of four, including three students, is turning Castle Dice into a game you can play on your phone or tablet.

“I’ve been doing a lot of general coding and designing the UI and creating it in the game,” said Dominic Walker, a student.

“I deal with the sounds and adding A.I., or artificial intelligence, to the game,” student Adam Sulayman said.

Their goal is to release the game for iPhone and iPad in December and eventually for Android as well.

“The computer will tell you if you can play a certain card at a certain point. It will, of course, manage all your resources for you, so you can just worry about am I going to get the right dice, am I going to build the right thing?” Sabo said.

You can help with the development. Beta testing will start in the next few weeks. There is no word yet on how much the game will cost once it’s released.

“Any revenue generated from the game will then be used to continue to market it for future conferences, and then also to help us build out a better team, a bigger team, for the subsequent games we’re going to be making,” Sabo said.