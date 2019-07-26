Harrisburg University to break ground on expansion project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new building Friday morning.

The 17-floor building will be located at Third and Chestnut streets in downtown Harrisburg.

The building will serve as an education center and a 197-room hotel, conference center, and a restaurant.

The project will cost the school $100 million. The unnamed hotel partner will spend $30 to $35 million.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer of 2021.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony will be at the sight of the new building at 10:30 a.m.