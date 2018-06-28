Harrisburg University to host esports, music festival

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is getting into the entertainment business.

The university is teaming up with iHeartMedia and ALT 99.3 for the Harrisburg University Esports Festival.

The HUE Festival will feature live concerts by national recording artists Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Atlas Genius and DJ Whipped Cream and an esports competition with 32 collegiate teams competing for a grand prize of $50,000.

Esports fans can watch the semi-final and final matches online or purchase tickets to watch live at Whitaker Center for Science and Arts.

The two-day festival is Sept. 21-22.