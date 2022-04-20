HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University’s graduation ceremony will be extra special this year.

The class of 2022 will be joined by the two previous classes that were unable to take part in regular commencement ceremonies because of COVID-19.

More than 3,000 students will be eligible to participate.

“We think it is important for those classes that didn’t have a formal ceremony,” Vice President for Advancement Ryan Riley said. “A number of our students at the undergraduate level are first-generation college students and they built relationships that will last a lifetime. They never had the opportunity to say congratulations or goodbye in person.”

The graduation will be on May 12 at the Farm Show Complex. Nick Bertram, who is the vice president of the Giant Company, will be giving the commencement address.