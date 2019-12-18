Harrisburg University to offer esports degree

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University has become synonymous with esports and as a leader in the arena, the university is now introducing esports as a major.

Harrisburg University will soon join only a handful of schools across the country to offer a program like this, teaching students everything from the production side to marketing and business management.

Esports is a billion-dollar industry that’s put Harrisburg University in the spotlight.

“I had kind of had a passion for it. So I decided, alright, let’s see if I can turn this into a career,” first-year student Lynzie Wagaman said.

The esports program is why Wagaman enrolled at HU this year. Her initial plan was “to focus on social media and content creation and I still really want to do that and I want to focus on that, but I’d also be interested in exploring like a player-manager or a team manager position as well.”

That will soon be possible with a new esports Bachelor of Science degree program. It’s not just for student-athletes.

“What we’re really seeing and the students we expect to attract to this particular program are those who are the fans of esports and want to make a career of it,” said Charles Palmer, program lead for interactive media and esports.

Palmer says the university is pursuing the new program because of a need from professional organizations.

“They were able to take employees from other different disciplines and apply them into the space but they weren’t finding people who were trained in esports,” Palmer said. “So what we can do is train people in production that understand how esports is actually produced.”

The new major will allow students to turn a passion into a career.

“It’s still so new and there’s still so much you can do for it and I want to be able to have an impact on that industry,” Wagaman said.

The program will start with at least six students this spring and the university hopes to add many more students to the program in the fall.