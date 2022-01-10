Harrisburg University to receive 23,000 square foot sustainable agriculture center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A sustainable agriculture center is headed to downtown Harrisburg.

The Giant company will donate a million dollars for the 23,000 square foot building at Harrisburg University. Officials with Giant, HU, and the State Department of Agriculture made the announcement at the Farm Show on Monday morning. They say it’s a transformative gift that will focus on sustainability, controlled environment agriculture, and clean water initiatives. They also say doing the right thing for the planet is a huge responsibility and privilege.

“We spend all this week talking about what the future looks like. And then you have a major university seeing food and agriculture as a platform to teach all of the science and civics to developing this industry, maintaining it of course, but developing this industry in Pennsylvania,” Pa. Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding said.

No word yet on when the new center is expected to open.