HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University’s new science education center is one step closer to welcoming students.

Right now, however, it is still a construction zone at the corner of Third and Chester Street in the Downtown area. But on April 8, workers were preparing lift air handlers and chillers on the roof. The system consists of two custom design air handling units that were locally manufactured in York.

“Besides the fact that it’s really cool and neat to see giant pieces of equipment flying through the air, what it means is that when this task is done, then we can disassemble the tower crane. And why is that a big deal? because then you can close up the building, Harrisburg University President Dr. Eric Darr said.

Darr said that he expects the building to be open by January 2023.