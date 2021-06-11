Harrisburg University’s nursing program receives national recognition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University’s nursing programs have received national accreditation.

The accreditation comes from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. They say that’s the gold standard for nursing schools.

The university says this will help graduates get good jobs. “I am sure they realize you really have to have this to make sure you are not just getting an education but you are getting the best education, you are getting the best practice to improve outcomes and it is really that important,” Assistant Professor Dr. Nancy Mimm said.

Dr. Mimm expects the accreditation to attract more nursing students.