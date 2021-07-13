Harrisburg University’s STEM camp to be back in person

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is hosting its STEM summer camp on campus. High school students from across the region are covering topics that include forensics, aquaponics, video design and more.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Last summer, the pandemic forced STEM camps to fo virtual. Organizers say that while it turned out to be a success, nothing compares to learning in person.

“For the opportunity to host some of our camps face-to-face has been really exciting and we see the excitement in the students who are here and participating in the face-to-face camps,” John Friend, vice president for Harrisburg University admissions, said.

STEM camp is also taking place at the university’s Philadelphia campus. It will run through August.