HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is kicking off its summer concert series in Riverfront Park on Thursday, July 14. This year’s series will feature seven national artists.

“HU Presents’ Summer Concert Series attracts thousands of guests to the city of Harrisburg. These visitors take in the city before and after enjoying great music in a beautiful riverfront setting,” said Dr. Eric Darr, president of Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

First up on the performer’s list is American rock band Death Cab for Cutie at 8 p.m. on July 14. The bands to follow include:

The Roots on July 15

on July 15 KALEO with special guest White Reaper on August 17

on August 17 LANY with special guest SURFACES on August 19

on August 19 Lord Huron with special guest First Aid Kit on August 20

on August 20 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweat with special guest HISS Golden Messenger on September 20

on September 20 The National on September 24.

“We are thrilled to present seven incredible artists in Riverfront Park this summer – shows we would not be able to put on without our sponsors,” Darr said. “This program boosts the local economy, bringing guests downtown who will frequent city restaurants, businesses, museums, and more, experiencing all the great things Harrisburg has to offer.”

Harrisburg University has also partnered with Tröegs Independent Brewing for this year’s series. The company will be on-site at the series to provide their crafted beverages. There will also be a variety of food trucks on hand for concert-goers.

“We jumped at the chance to be a part of this concert series,” says Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “A beautiful outdoor venue, great music, and local beer … what more could you ask for?”

To learn more about the concert series click here. To purchase tickets visit Harrisburg University’s concert series website by clicking here or at Ticketmaster by clicking here.