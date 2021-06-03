Harrisburg University’s summer session scheduled to remain virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University’s late summer semester will be all virtual. The semester is designed for graduate students who are, for the most part, working adults who live across the country.

Historically, students have had to travel for hybrid sessions.

Dr. Eric Darr, president of the university, says international students can still maintain their visa status as long as they fully participate in the online classes.

“Considering the cost of travel, considering still risks associated with travel, decided that late summer, again, targeting graduate students who are working adults, it just made good sense,” said Dr. Darr.

Fall classes will be all in-person at the university and summer camps will continue in person as well.