Harrisburg unveils plans for Saturday's holiday parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg has announced details of its annual holiday parade.

The parade will begin at noon Saturday. The route is Market Street to Second Street, Second Street to North Street, North Street to Front Street, and Front Street to City Island.

Road closures will begin at 7 a.m. and end at around 3 p.m.

The theme this year is "A Storybook Season."

More than 90 participants will include marching bands, floats, giant balloons, and, of course, Santa Claus.

New this year, parade-goers can see, pet, and take photos with two live reindeer. The animals will be along the parade route on State Street from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ten food trucks will be available on Market Street and State Street.