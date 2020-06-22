Harrisburg Villa hosts community cook-out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Villa on Market Street in downtown Harrisburg hosted a special Fathers Day weekend gathering on Saturday.

The store teamed up with All You Can Inc. for a grab and go community cook-out.

Organizers say they wanted to recognize the hard work and dedication of fathers in the area and provide assistance to families that may be experiencing difficult times because of the pandemic.

Mayor Eric Papenfuss was on hand and he says this effort shows we are all in this together. Fathers Day cards and other gifts were also handed out during the grab and go.