Harrisburg weekend construction to cause lane restrictions on Route 230

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Capitol Region Water Authority is planning a pavement restoration project this weekend on Route 230, removing steel plates and perform concrete restoration work at 25 locations from Calder Street to Market Street in the city.

The work is scheduled to start on Friday at 6 p.m. and be finished by Monday 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions in both directions with flagging as needed at intersections located within the work limits.

To avoid delays travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

