Harrisburg welcomes new Director of Community Relations and Engagement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has a new Director of Community Relations and Engagement.

Ana White will replace Blake Lynch who took a position with WITF. White will supervise seven community service aides.

“I have many of the same grievances that people in the City of Harrisburg have. So if I can be a real-life example of how we can have those difficult conversations and how we can turn the tide,” White said

“We need to be able to create spaces where there can be an honest and frank exchange of points of view and sometimes you need people that disagree with certain perspectives in order to grow,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

We’re still waiting to hear from Mayor Papenfuse if he plans to launch a write-in campaign for Harrisburg Mayor.