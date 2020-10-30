Harrisburg woman arrested for child endangerment, attempted homicide after dousing 14-year-old in lighter fluid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Crescent Street in Harrisburg for a domestic incident involving a minor Tuesday night.

Police say Tysheda Mitchell doused a 14-year-old with lighter fluid and threatened to light the teenager as well as their home on fire.

An investigation by the Harrisburg Police Criminal Investigation Division and Dauphin County Children and Youth led to Mitchel being charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, arson and possession of explosive material.

The Harrisburg Police encourage anyone with information in regards to this incident call 717-558-6900 or they may submit tips on the Crimewatch website.

