Harrisburg woman charged in fatal crash on Cameron Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after police say she caused a two-vehicle crash that killed a Camp Hill man on Cameron Street last spring.

Breyana Lewis, 22, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and related offenses regarding the May 19 crash that killed 50-year-old Patrick Njoroge.

Police said Lewis was under the influence of a controlled substance and traveling 22 mph over the speed limit when she collided with Njoroge’s vehicle in the 1600 block of North Cameron.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.