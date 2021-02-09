Harrisburg woman charged with disorderly conduct and violating noise ordinance has day in court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Nov. 7, 2020, a Harrisburg police officer was dispatched to a home near North Front Street around 11:38 p.m. for a noise complaint. The officer came through the gate and made contact with the owner, Dr. Kimeka Campbell. The incident gained attention in the city and the surrounding region.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse decided to release the body camera video of the incident after a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures circulated calling for the police officer to be fired.

In court on Tuesday, the police officer testified that he asked Campbell for her name and he would leave.

The video was played during the hearing and the judge heard the entire conversation between them.

The officer said Dr. Campbell escalated the situation because she was swearing at him and that got other people involved.

Campbell’s attorney argued, by law, his client has the right to swear at an officer, as long as no threats were made.

The video shows others getting involved, and the officer called for backup. A short time later, mase was used to clear the crowd away from the officers, and Campbell was arrested.

The jury reviewed the video and found Campbell guilty of violating the city’s noise ordinance but not guilty of disorderly conduct which could have led to jail time.

Campbell’s attorney Jonathon White says it has been a long grueling journey for his client.

“I would say it was a win for my client,” said White. “The body camera video was released, and there was some backlash, and some positive response as well from the community, but she is glad she had an opportunity to be heard.”