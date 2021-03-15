Harrisburg woman arrested for loaded gun in carry-on bag at BWI Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after TSA agents say they found a loaded gun in her carry-on at Baltimore/Washington International Airport on Friday, March 12.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers arrested 26-year-old Paige McDonald of Harrisburg after finding a handgun loaded with 15 bullets in her carry-on bag as she was going through security.

After confiscating the 0.40 caliber handgun from McDonald, Maryland TSA officers detained her before arresting McDonald on weapons charges.

McDonald also faces a federal financial civil penalty since she had a gun at a TSA checkpoint.

“Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances,” TSA officials stated in a release.

McDonald was the second arrest of the day after a Maryland man was arrested for attempting to carry a loaded 9mm handgun onto a flight, as well.