HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman is holding town halls around the city. trying to tackle gun violence. After a string of shootings. abc27 spoke to her about her mission.

Lavet Henderson held her first town hall in Uptown Harrisburg in February. She said hearing the community’s stories convinced her to expand the conversation, and she planned a second town hall in Midtown Harrisburg in March.

“It was a pretty powerful conversation,” she said. “I wanted to bring the community and its officials together.”

Get the latest breaking news, weather, politics, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to subscribe

Henderson, a lifelong Harrisburg resident, has seen the effect of gun violence on families.

“I had a friend who had lost her son to gun violence, and she was grieving,” Henderson said.

Two years late,r police have still not found the person who killed her friend’s son. This is not the first time Henderson has known someone who lost their life to gun violence, and she wanted to spread awareness and help victims’ families.

“There’s no justice for these victims,” she said.

The town halls started as a way to talk about solutions.

“Tackling gun violence, I don’t have an answer for that because I don’t understand what it is a result of other than anger or mental health treatment,” Henderson said.

She thinks part of the answer is working with young people and keeping them off the streets before they are influenced by guns.

“More activities, more engagement with the youth,” she said.

Henderson hopes the town halls can be a space where more people can share their ideas and build relationships with people who can make a change.

“More engagement between the community and its officials, trust,” she said.

For her, this is just the beginning. She wants to continue these conversations and work together to solve this problem.

“I alone cannot do this by myself, I think it’s important that we have a sense of community, all hands on deck,” she said.

Henderson’s next town hall will be Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.