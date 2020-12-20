Harrisburg woman remembered, 1-year-old daughter recovering after I-81 crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman was killed in a crash on I-81 last Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Her 1-year-old daughter is recovering in the hospital.

“It’s so hard. Every day I just try to find the strength to get through but I miss her. I miss her so much,” said Kristie Harfield.

Amiyah Sherard, Harfield’s daughter, is remembered as a vibrant 19-year-old, a loving daughter and mother.

“When she made her mind up that she was going to do something, she did that and I would have to say Amiyah had strong morals about her and the way she carried herself and the way she went about her life,” said Cedric Sherard, Amiyah’s father.

State police say she was headed north on I-81 on Dec. 9 when her car crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes, colliding with a tractor-trailer head-on.

“She was always looking out for others, never looking out for herself,” Harfield said. “She treated everyone with love and respect, never looked down on anyone and always tried to help out where she could.

Sherard recently started working at UPS and only two months in, was promoted to be a supervisor.

“She was so proud of herself and just watching her kind of find her way and being able to provide for her child was something that I was excited to see,” said stepfather Steve Harfield.

Her daughter, 18-month-old Royalty survived the crash but sustained a neck injury, collapsed lung and bilateral femur fractures.

“Although she’s been walking for several months, now that she has these pins in her legs, it creates a new challenge for her,” Steve Harfield said.

Her grandparents say she’s doing better every day and soon she’ll be released from the hospital to get into physical therapy.

“Thank you to everyone for all the phone calls, all the messages, all the love, all the support, all the prayers,” said Kristie Harfield. “Please keep the prayers coming because they’re working. They are really working.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help with ongoing medical bills and what’s left over will be used for a college fund.

More than $9,000 dollars has been raised so far.