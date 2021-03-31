Harrisburg woman reported missing by city police

Sandra “Sasha” Cook was last seen on Monday, March 29 in downtown Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, March 30, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police filed a missing person report for Sandra “Sasha” Cook, 43, of Harrisburg.

Cook was last seen in downtown Harrisburg on Monday evening.

She is approximately 5’3″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cook has not been seen or heard from by her friends and family since she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.