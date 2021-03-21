Harrisburg woman turns anger into action, helping Korean Americans get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The recent killing of Asian Americans in Atlanta has many angry and concerned, but one Harrisburg woman is turning her frustration into action, helping Koreans in the Midstate get vaccinated.

It’s a small but worthwhile effort. Six members of the Central PA Korean Association helped about 70 people get vaccinated this weekend and they’re not done yet.

Earlier this week, we told you about Ellen Min Hartman, who was verbally assaulted at the beginning of the pandemic because she’s Asian.

“I think I wanted to turn some of the anger that I had into OK, well what can I do? What can I do tangibly right now to help our community,” Hartman said.

Her parents are first-generation South Korean immigrants who had trouble getting vaccine appointments, so she realized others might be having the same problem.

“Community members need an advocate, like a point person to help guide them through the system,” Hartman said.

As senior vice president of the Central PA Korean Association, she says there’s often a language barrier and many don’t have internet or a computer.

“Really it was just us coming together, providing translations, putting it on our website,” Hartman said.

Richard Choi is on their executive committee and also helping field phone calls.

He plans on making Korean food for the volunteers at the Cumberland county mass vaccination site those who helped him get vaccinated.

“I think this authentic relationship building is it’s actually going to be want prevents and is going to to help kind of eradicate these hate crimes and these stereotypes,” Hartman said.

Hartman and the Korean association are also looking for volunteers to help with translation at the vaccination sites for the people they’re helping.

