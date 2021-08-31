Harrisburg working to clear storm drains to better handle Wednesday’s potential flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Harrisburg are also preparing for potential flooding.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says public works crews are clearing storm drains throughout the city and especially in areas prone to flooding. Areas with standing water will be blocked off to traffic. The Fire Chief says it would be a bad idea to go around those roadblocks.

“When we block those streets, we block them because they are flooded and don’t go past those barricades, or what ends up happening is you get stuck in the water and now I have to put the firefighters and emergency responders out there in harm’s way to rescue you needlessly,” Chief Brian Enterline said.

Mayor Papenfuse says he does not expect the heavy rain to impact this weekend’s Kipona Festival.