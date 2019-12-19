Harrisburg’s acting superintendent to retire, district’s COO to take over

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Acting Harrisburg school superintendent Dr. John George announced Thursday he will be stepping down at the end of the year and retiring.

The district’s current COO, Chris Celmer, will take over in January.

“The leadership team that has been assembled here is top-notch and the foundation has been placed,” George said. “I have been involved in the district mostly from afar. Mr. Celmer has been here on-site mostly every day.”

George will remain as a supervisor for Harrisburg until September while he finishes his time with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, which assists the district through the receivership process.

Both George and Celmer agree the systematic failures of the district will take years to fix.

“If we pull together as a community, we pull together as a staff, as a leadership team, we will move this district forward,” Celmer said. “I am confident.”

George says thus far, the team has added basic fiscal and financial plans and a hiring protocol. It’s also organized personnel records and plans to improve facilities.

The focus of the last six months has been infrastructure and the focus of the next six months will be leadership and academics.

The district’s credit rating has improved but Celmer admits, there is a long way to go.

“There are unique challenges here in the Harrisburg School District, but I can assure the community there is a team in place that is ready, able and willing to take on those challenges for the betterment of all 6,600 students,” Celmer said.

Celmer hopes to bring to Harrisburg the success he had as assistant superintendent in Reading, a district the state points to as a success story for the receivership process.