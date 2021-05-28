Harrisburg’s Artsfest will look a little different this upcoming holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the pandemic, there are changes to Harrisburg’s Artsfest this weekend.

While it usually takes place along Riverfront Park, this weekend it will be held on City Island. The change in location allowed for more space for COVID-19 social distancing.

Last year, the event was virtual due to the pandemic.

Artsfest starts Saturday, May 29, and runs through Memorial Day on Monday. May 29 and May 30 the festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on May 31 it will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Artsfest will feature over 100 artisans and the Harrisburg Flea. There will also be an online marketplace.