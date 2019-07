HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The capital city’s bike share program is growing.

Officials say in the last year, annual members have gone from 1,990 to 5,140, and total rides climbed from 9,397 to 15,988.

The program began in 2017. Cyclists can rent a bike from bike share service Zagster and return it at any Harrisburg Bike Share rack.

—

Online: hbgbikeshare.org