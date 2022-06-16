HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg landmark that was damaged in a wind storm and was rebuilt in April will be shining brightly once again, thanks to support and generosity from the community’s corporate and non-profit partners.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters! Click here to sign up today.

According to a release, during the winter of 2021, the sign experienced significant damage during a strong wind storm. The repaired sign offers a fresh look while providing a studied support structure to complement the market for years to come. After dark, it will display new energy-efficient lighting.

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams, Broad Street Market Board Chair John J. “Ski” Sygielski and Lighten Up Harrisburg’s Matt Krupp will be on hand at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, as the Market lights its sign for the first time since being rebuilt and reinstalled in April.

“On behalf of the Board and the Market’s 40 vendors, we are grateful to those who supported our efforts to reconstruct our iconic sign in order to continue to be a bright light for our communities in the heart of Midtown,” Broad Street Market Board Chair, John J. “Ski” Sygielski, said.

The ceremonial sign lighting event will take place as part of “3rd in the Burg”, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Third and Verbeke Streets. The block is directly in front of Broad Street The market will be closed to host food vendors, pop-up shops, and music from the local band, Switch Fu.