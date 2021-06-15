Harrisburg’s Eighth Ward honored as part of ‘The Bench Project’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Wolf dedicated an additional monument, honoring Harrisburg’s Eighth Ward.

The Toni Morrison Society Bench recognizes a gathering at the crossroad, the first African-American monument on State Capitol grounds. The Eighth Ward disappeared to make way for the Capitol, the bench makes sure history never forgets.

“The monument reminds us of the enterprise, it reminds us of the struggle to vote, and the Toni Morrison designation connects us to 29 other heritage sites across the world,” Executive Director of the Commonwealth Monument Project, Lenwood Sloan said.

If you are wondering why a bench was chosen, in a 1989 interview, Toni Morrison said there were no suitable memorials in honor of slaves, saying, “There’s no 300 foot tower, there’s no small bench by the road.” That inspired her to write Beloved, and later led to The Bench Project.