Harrisburg’s Friends of Midtown considers COVID-friendly options for primary election debates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center has been a prime location for political debates over the years. Friends of Midtown organized many of the events.

This year they have decided to go virtual during the primary season.

Mikell Simpson says they considered having outdoor debates but decided to stay with the initial plan.

“The health and safety of the residents and candidates is our top priority,” said Simpson. “We don’t want to be responsible for an increase in cases when we clearly have a safer option.”

Simpson says they will hear from candidates running for mayor, city council and the school board.

Debate times and dates will be announced once all the eligible candidates are known.