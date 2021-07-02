Harrisburg’s Healthy Steps Diaper Bank to reach special milestone next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, based in Harrisburg, proudly announced they’ll soon reach the milestone of handing out 2 million diapers to families in need.

The nonprofit is set to give away their 2 millionth diaper at their Mechanicsburg distribution on Tuesday at Mission Central warehouse around 10 a.m. They say this diaper will find its way to one of hundreds of families in need here in central Pa.

Founded in 2013, Healthy Steps is the only diaper distribution bank in the Midstate, and they say the need for diapers here have skyrocketed. One in three families struggle to afford enough diapers for their child, even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Imagine the heartbreaking decision of having to choose between buying food or buying diapers for your baby,” Executive Director Amanda Barnes. “But that’s the choice too many families in central Pennsylvania face every day.”

Serving Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, York, and Lancaster Counties, Healthy Steps provides 30,000 free diapers each month with the help of social service agencies.

The milestone comes after a record year for the nonprofit. In 2020, the diaper bank delivered 467,000 to 3,550 children in the area. Diapers, which cost around $80 per month, are not covered by any safety net programs, making it incredibly difficult for low-income households to provide for their children.

To learn more about Healthy Steps, check out their website.