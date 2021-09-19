Harrisburg’s Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates culture and gives vaccines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hispanic Heritage Festival was held in Harrisburg on Saturday, encouraging people to learn about different cultures within the community.

People can enjoy food, music and learn more about different Spanish-speaking countries to have a better understanding of the world around them.

But this year, they also had COVID-19 and flu shots available for attendees that wanted one.

“It’s a mixture celebrating our culture, celebrating our food, our music, celebrating our traditions,” Latino Hispanic American Community Center Executive Director Gloria Vazques-Marrick said. “But also being really cognizant of the fact that we need to be doing vaccines and we need to be educating our community and the public about getting those vaccines.”

This was the eleventh year of the festival in Harrisburg.