Harrisburg’s interfaith communities pull together in prayer to end recent streak of violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people have been murdered in the city of Harrisburg since the start of 2020. Several others were shot and wounded, but this uptick in violence has created another surge — in activism.

“Crime in the street is kind of like cancer. It’s just not a respecter of persons. It’s not a respecter of boundaries, as well,” said Russell Goodman, pastor of Calvary United Methodist, co-chair of the Mayor’s Interfaith Advisory Council

The city has been disrespected and disheartened, but not destroyed.

All faiths came together on Tuesday night to pray for peace and police.

“You have long days and longer nights,” said Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

“What they see, what they have to deal with is not pleasant. It takes a toll on them,” Goodman said.

Carter feels that toll — especially with the recent bloodshed.

“We’re out there working the streets, but we really can’t stop it by ourselves. It takes everybody,” he said.

Just a fraction of that “everybody” lent voices and support to help families heal, but that can’t happen until the criminals are caught and people speak up. So, far no arrests have been made in any of the homicides.

“We’re not gonna tolerate it. We’re not gonna put up with it, and we’re gonna get you out of here by any means necessary,” Carter said.

Police are prepared for around-the-clock detective work — if necessary, but Goodman hopes the people who pulled the trigger will save officers time by turning themselves in.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t have to answer to the criminal justice system. It doesn’t mean we don’t have to repent for what we’ve done, but there is still a god that receives you,” Goodman said.

“We will put a stop to this gun violence,” Carter said.

Harrisburg’s 2020 homicide victims are 21-year-old Brian Hall, 28-year-old Tonya Dorsey, 34-year-old Al’rahman Williams, and 21-year-old Jason Hill.