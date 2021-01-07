Harrisburg’s Jackson House Hotel wall collapses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic Harrisburg building collapsed on Thursday due to recent construction at the location.

The Jackson House Hotel used to be the only place where Black entertainers could stay in Harrisburg. The wall of the building featured a mural of some of its most famous visitors.

Bishop McDevitt and NFL Pro LeSean McCoy, and his brother, own the building.

They said they had plans to convert the hotel into apartments with retail space on the first floor.