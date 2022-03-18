HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Mayor Wanda Williams held a news conference on Monday to talk about crime. She spoke to abc27 about that issue and other problems, including affordable housing.

Mayor Wanda Williams has been in office for two and half months. There have been challenges including violent crime, and the mayor is asking the public for help. She also has a message for those responsible.

“We will find you and you will be held accountable,” Mayor Williams said.

The Mayor said the pandemic has had an impact on parking revenue, which is a big part of the city’s recovery plan.

“We did get $500,000 in 2020 and none in 2021 and we don’t expect anything in 2022,” Mayor Williams said.

The Mayor said her strong working relationship with the city council will help make up that financial shortfall.

“You are going to have your days when you are not agreeing but you make sure they understand the legislation that is coming down and the priority. Because you are not thinking about yourself you are thinking about your residents,” Mayor Williams said.

Williams said she spends Fridays talking to city residents about their concerns. Many want to know how the administration and council will address affordable housing. Mayor Williams is pushing to get commitments from developers to provide places to live for lower-income people.

“Most of the landlords are not trying to accommodate our residents here,” Mayor Williams remarked. “The residents are complaining where their rental fee was $850 and it jumped to about $1,400.”