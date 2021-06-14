Harrisburg’s next superintendent Eric Turman to be appointed Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District’s court appointed receiver is appointing the next superintendent Monday. Eric Turman will be the next leader of the district, which was taken over by the state in 2019.

Turman is the longtime principal of Reading High School.

He’s credited with a dramatic academic and cultural turnaround in that district, which also went through a massive recovery period.

Harrisburg’s receiver Dr. Janet Samuels will appoint him to his new role in a special meeting at 6 p.m.

The district says there was a national search to fill this role.

“We were seeking a proven student-centered leader who would embrace our school community, lead with integrity, and pursue continual growth and improvement for the district, and we found that leader in Mr. Turman,” said Dr. Samuels.

Other topics of discussion at the meeting include the proposed budget for the next school year and how it will ensure equity for students.

The meeting can be streamed online.

For meeting information, please visit www.hbgsd.us. To join the meeting, please click one of the links below.