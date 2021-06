HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the most recent guidance from the CDC and Department of Health, the PennDOT Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will reopen for driver licensing and photo services on Monday, June 21.

Hours of operation for both driver licenses and photo centers will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 1101 South Front Street, Harrisburg location.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access resources online at their website.