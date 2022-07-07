Chockablock Clock / Credit: Strawberry Square

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time staple of Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square — the atrium Chockablock Clock ball machine — is set to be replaced with performance and conference areas, according to a release from Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square.

The audio-kinetic ball machine was designed by George Rhoads and installed in 1988. It features a series of balls that travel down the 46-foot-tall clock via various mechanisms.

The clock is set to be replaced with a stage and performance area on the first floor and a conference and meeting room on the second floor.

“We will miss the ball machine Clock as a long-time feature of Strawberry Square, but our ability to repair and maintain it has become more challenging over the years,” Harristown Enterprises President Brad Jones said in the press release.

Rendering of Strawberry Square renovation by Chris Dawson Architect / Photo courtesy of Harristown Enterprises

Rendering of Strawberry Square renovation by Chris Dawson Architect / Photo courtesy of Harristown Enterprises

Rendering of Strawberry Square renovation by Chris Dawson Architect / Photo courtesy of Harristown Enterprises

Rendering of Strawberry Square renovation by Chris Dawson Architect / Photo courtesy of Harristown Enterprises

Jones added, “As our tenants have changed over time, we expect the enhanced stage area will be much more welcoming to performers and special events of all types. In addition, we will be creating a unique open-air conference and meeting room on the second floor which will enhance our ability to attract professionals, and allow our existing tenants – and others needing conference space – to use a very special and exciting new place which will showcase this wonderful downtown hub of education and innovation.”

The project is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by the end of 2022.

Harristown Enterprises has offered to donate the clock machine to several organizations but has not had any takers yet, the company’s community development and events manager says, but if someone approached the company with interest in taking the clock, it would “be happy to talk with them.”