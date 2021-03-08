Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan moves forward, crews prepare for roundabout construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan continues to move forward. The city is trying to improve safety in high-traffic areas, and on Monday, crews began working on Seventh Street between Boas and Reily Streets to prepare for a roundabout.

Improvements will be made to the lighting and pedestrian crossing, as well.

Harrisburg City officials say the upgrades are needed, especially after the completion of the federal courthouse and new state archives building.

“This project was focused on improving the pedestrian safety crossing that corridor. The roundabout will slow down traffic, for sure. The roundabout is effective at controlling the intersection,” Wayne Martin, city engineer, said.

Work will begin on Second Street to prepare for its two-way conversion.