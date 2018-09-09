Harrisburg

Hbg. Action Figure and Toy Show attracts young and old

The First Annual Harrisburg Action Figure and Toy Show was held on Saturday. 
    
The event took place at the Radisson Hotel in Harrisburg.

Dealers from around the area were at the show to sell any and all toys and action figures, dating back from the 1960's all the way to the 90's. 
     
"Collecting toys is one of those things that connects people back to their childhood," say Matt Stevens of Mattsquatch Customs, a shop specializing in G.I. Joe resin cast parts. "It reminds them of something that took up large parts of time as a child. It's connection to a simpler time, it's bringing back memories. It's bringing back something that they enjoyed as a child. 

 Visitors could expect to see aisles full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars characters, and much more. 

