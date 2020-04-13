Healthcare facility reports cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center says it has active cases of COVID-19, but would not say how many patients tested positive for the virus. The center says it has quarantined positive patients to one floor and are closely monitoring all residents and staff for any other signs and symptoms.

Kim Berkheimer’s 50-year-old brother-in-law is a patient at the center. She says she didn’t receive a notification that there were positive COVID-19 cases and says there’s been a lack of communication.

“I appreciate the people going out of their way and trying to take care of people, but this time is very stressful for everyone, but it’s also very stressful for the families with no communication,” said Berkheimer.

The center says from the beginning, it fully implemented Department of Health recommendations that include–no visitation, suspended group activities, work to stock PPE supplies and closely screened staff and residents.