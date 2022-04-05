HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 4th and Emerald on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were reported in the area around 1:30 p.m. after the reported shots fired. City officials say no one was hit by the gunfire and that a vehicle that was driving in the area had to serve to avoid crossfire. It’s not believed the vehicle was hit by bullets.

A heavy police presence was also reported on 6th and Curtin, but city officials say they are unaware of any activity there. Police vehicles were stationed on the corner of the block.

Residents are concerned about the recent uptick in violence across the city. Iris Nance is proud to call Uptown Harrisburg home, but she is concerned because shootings are happening too often in the neighborhood.

“We have babies in the playground near 4th and Emerald and there was a shooting yesterday. It hurts my heart to see these kids out here playing and they don’t know if they are going to be safe,” Nance said.

Harrisburg City Council Member Ralph Rodriguez says violent crime is a top priority for City Council and it will be addressed at a meeting on Tuesday night.

“Our main job is to take and advocate the voices and cries of our constituents and bring them to the administration and let them know these are the real concerns of our people and if we can draft something in a creative way, we are here to help,” Rodriguez said.

abc27 will bring more information as it becomes available from police.