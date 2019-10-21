‘Helpers and Heroes’ plan to reverse decline in fire, EMS providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One state lawmaker will unveil a package of bills to address the dwindling number of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.

Right now when someone calls 911 and needs an emergency response, they’ll receive it as quickly as possible but the fear is that we aren’t far from a crisis.

Monday morning Representative Steve Barrar, chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, will be holding an event to outline legislation known as the ‘Helpers and Heroes” plan, aimed at avoiding a crisis in Pennsylvania’s 911 emergency response.

There’s a growing concern that the decrease in numbers of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel could get so low in the near future that the public would not be able to count on emergency responders showing up if they call 911 with an emergency.

Other committee members along with firefighters, EMS personnel and even some residents of rural local rural areas will be there today when the plan is presented.

The package of bills will begin going before the house next week.

The event will be held here in Soldier’s Grove, Commonwealth Avenue, across from the Capitol fountain at 11 a.m.