Hershey band director charged with corruption of minors

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charged: Jonathan Pinkerton

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - The music and band director of Hershey High School has been charged with corruption of minors.

The Derry Township School District said Jonathan Pinkerton was placed on leave last month when Derry Township police notified them of the investigation.

Court documents show Pinkerton was charged with one count of corruption of minors regarding an alleged incident in August 2010.

The school district says Pinkerton was hired in 2015 and passed a background check. It said the incident is reported to have occurred before Pinkerton was employed there.