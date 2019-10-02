Hershey Bears season opener offers perks for fans

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears return to the ice this weekend.

The Bears play Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m. at Giant Center but the fun for fans starts hours before.

A family tailgate and red carpet arrival start at 3 p.m. There will be food, drinks, yard games, animals from ZooAmerica, and more outside the arena.

At 4 p.m. the players arrive on the red carpet and are available for pictures and to sign autographs.

The first 8,000 fans will receive a PNC Bank magnet schedule.

The following day The Bears play the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. It is Hersheypark pass day.

Every fan will get a one-day admission pass to the park valid through July 31, 2020.

