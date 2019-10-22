Hershey Community Center design vote Tuesday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The current Hershey Recreation Center has served the community well since 1963. Now, it’s time to build a new center to meet the needs of residents for future decades to come.

Plans are underway for the new Hershey Community Center, which will provide additional recreational and social opportunities. The new center will give residents of all ages more room to swim, participate in classes, hold community meetings and enjoy socializing together.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on project designs in a meeting Tuesday evening.

If the designs are approved at this meeting bids would be due by November 20 and the board could consider awarding the project at its December 3 meeting.

To see the design concepts for the new community center click here or go to the Township Administration Building.