Hershey native, soccer star Christian Pulisic partners with Chipotle

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christian Pulisic, a 21-year-old from Hershey, is fast becoming one of the biggest names in international soccer, and now he’s partnering up with Chipotle.

The fast-casual restaurant is selling a burrito named after Pulisic. It’s made with chicken, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

You can only get it on Chipotle’s app or website for a limited time.

Pulisic said in an Instagram post: “I’m really excited to announce my partnership with @chipotle! I’ve been fueled by Chipotle burritos for years, going back to my days growing up in my hometown of Hershey, PA. After a game or a training session, I’m ordering a chicken burrito, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac.”

You can hear much more from the soccer phenom on GMA, right here on abc27.

