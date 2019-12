HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The countdown to 2020 has begun in Hershey.

Workers on Friday tested the raising of a replica of the iconic Hershey’s Kiss.

Unlike other cities and towns that drop something at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, Hershey raises the Kiss.

The Hershey New Year’s Eve Committee raises the Kiss two or three times. The entire test run takes about 10-15 minutes.

The Kiss weighs 300 pounds and stands seven feet tall.

This is Hershey’s 15th year raising the Kiss.