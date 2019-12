HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Downtown Hershey is closed off for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year at the intersection of Chocolate and Cocoa avenues. A 300-pound, seven-foot replica Hershey Kiss will be raised three stories above ChocolateTown Square at the stroke of midnight.

The free celebration with live music and fireworks is one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in the area.